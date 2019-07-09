CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1238.53 N/A -3.74 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.21 N/A -1.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 5.69%. Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, with potential upside of 961.22%. Based on the results given earlier, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 26.3%. About 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was less bullish than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.