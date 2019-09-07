CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1863.07 N/A -3.74 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.23 N/A -2.34 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 35.40% at a $62 average price target. Meanwhile, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $13.67, while its potential upside is 272.48%. The information presented earlier suggests that Seres Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Seres Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 61.9%. Insiders held roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.