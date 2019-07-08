CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Contrasting side by side

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1213.24 N/A -3.74 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. which has a 20.7 Current Ratio and a 20.7 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 7.90% upside potential and an average target price of $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 94.5% respectively. Insiders owned 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Comparatively, 8.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 35.35% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.