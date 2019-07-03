CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Contrasting side by side

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|37
|1227.53
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|11
|24.70
|N/A
|-4.25
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and PolarityTE Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows CRISPR Therapeutics AG and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and PolarityTE Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 6.63%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-2.99%
|4.09%
|24.3%
|6.32%
|-31.9%
|35.35%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|-3.8%
|-5.92%
|-48.9%
|-39.6%
|-70%
|-39.96%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 35.35% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats PolarityTE Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
