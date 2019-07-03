CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Contrasting side by side

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1227.53 N/A -3.74 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.70 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CRISPR Therapeutics AG and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 6.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 35.35% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats PolarityTE Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.