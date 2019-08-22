CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Contrasting side by side

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 2017.23 N/A -3.74 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 8.95 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 26.89% upside potential and a consensus price target of $62.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 8 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.