CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparing side by side

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 39 1292.98 N/A -3.74 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1147.72 N/A -3.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CRISPR Therapeutics AG and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average target price of $50, and a 1.24% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 26.5%. About 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.