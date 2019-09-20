CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|43
|1961.49
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|106
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 30.50% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus target price of $62. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $150.5 consensus target price and a 51.77% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 98.9% respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.
Summary
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
