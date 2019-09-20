CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1961.49 N/A -3.74 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 30.50% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus target price of $62. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $150.5 consensus target price and a 51.77% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 98.9% respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.