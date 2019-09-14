CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CRISPR Therapeutics AG and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.90% -39.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG N/A 43 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s peers.

Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG does not pay a dividend.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.