CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have CRISPR Therapeutics AG and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.90%
|-39.80%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|N/A
|43
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.50
|1.95
|2.82
As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s peers.
Dividends
CRISPR Therapeutics AG does not pay a dividend.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
