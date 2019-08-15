CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Contrasting side by side

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 1903.28 N/A -3.74 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 27 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and InflaRx N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and InflaRx N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 34.49% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus price target of $62. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 134.38%. The data provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and InflaRx N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 53.6%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG on 5 of the 9 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.