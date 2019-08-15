CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Contrasting side by side

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|40
|1903.28
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|27
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and InflaRx N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and InflaRx N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and InflaRx N.V. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The upside potential is 34.49% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus price target of $62. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 134.38%. The data provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
CRISPR Therapeutics AG and InflaRx N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 53.6%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG on 5 of the 9 factors.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
