CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparing side by side

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|41
|2022.18
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|3.18
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered CRISPR Therapeutics AG and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 26.58% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus target price of $62.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
CRISPR Therapeutics AG and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 23.69%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
