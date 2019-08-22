CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparing side by side

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 2022.18 N/A -3.74 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 3.18 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CRISPR Therapeutics AG and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.58% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus target price of $62.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 23.69%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.