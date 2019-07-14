CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparison side by side

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 38 1285.65 N/A -3.74 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 41.20 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellectis S.A. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cellectis S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 1.81% at a $50 average price target. Cellectis S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 average price target and a 139.00% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Cellectis S.A. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cellectis S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 34%. About 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was more bullish than Cellectis S.A.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.