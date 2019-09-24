CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparison side by side

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1867.36 N/A -3.74 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and has 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cassava Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential currently stands at 37.08% and an $62 average price target. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 145.90% and its average price target is $3. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 37.8%. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has stronger performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.