CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Comparing side by side

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1863.07 N/A -3.74 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

$62 is CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 35.40%. Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus target price is $78.17, while its potential upside is 88.41%. The data provided earlier shows that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 7 of the 9 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.