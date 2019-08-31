CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Contrasting side by side

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|42
|1881.29
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|11.48
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 34.17%. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 154.36% and its average target price is $18.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Bicycle Therapeutics plc looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.