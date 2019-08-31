CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Contrasting side by side

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1881.29 N/A -3.74 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 34.17%. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 154.36% and its average target price is $18.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Bicycle Therapeutics plc looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.