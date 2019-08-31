CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1881.29 N/A -3.74 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.17% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus price target of $62.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 8.5%. Insiders owned 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has stronger performance than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 8 of the 8 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.