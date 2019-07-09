CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1238.53 N/A -3.74 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.09 N/A -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Agenus Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agenus Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Agenus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 5.69% at a $50 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 88.68% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Agenus Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Comparatively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.