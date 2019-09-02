CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1881.29 N/A -3.74 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Affimed N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, Affimed N.V. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Affimed N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 34.17% at a $62 average price target. On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 187.77% and its average price target is $8. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Comparatively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.