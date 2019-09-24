CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1897.09 N/A -3.74 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.50 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.8. The Current Ratio of rival Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 34.93% at a $62 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 107.79%. Based on the data shown earlier, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.