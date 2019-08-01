CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Analysts See $-0.81 EPS; Prospect Capital Has 0.86 Sentiment

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 61 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 71 trimmed and sold positions in Prospect Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 35.88 million shares, down from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Prospect Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 44 Increased: 42 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report $-0.81 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.22% from last quarter’s $-0.82 EPS. After having $-0.93 EPS previously, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s analysts see -12.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 798,626 shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has risen 7.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CRSP News: 08/05/2018 – CRISPR HAD $341.8M IN CASH AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 15/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.62; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 11 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation for 3.79 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 623,720 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timber Hill Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 84,500 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.4% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,540 shares.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 1.48M shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.38 million for 8.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies.

Among 2 analysts covering CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CRISPR Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

