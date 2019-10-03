Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

As Biotechnology companies, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 45,942,720.76% -27% -20.8% Trevena Inc. 9,103,840,682.79% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 230.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.65%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.