Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 247.74 N/A -1.14 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.47 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Liquidity

21 and 21 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 65.63% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 4.6%. 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.