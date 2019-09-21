Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 226.07 N/A -1.27 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 31.47 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -22.48% and its consensus price target is $2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 82.8% respectively. 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.