Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 225.99 N/A -1.14 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21 and 21 respectively. Its competitor Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 and its Quick Ratio is 15.6. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Savara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 81.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.5% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Savara Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.