Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 215.84 N/A -1.14 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 163 91.08 N/A -9.74 0.00

Demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21 and 21. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $40, and a 90.11% upside potential. Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $212.67 average price target and a 31.62% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 74.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.