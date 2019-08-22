Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 256.84 N/A -1.27 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18 and 18 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 122.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats resTORbio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.