Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 242.63 N/A -1.14 0.00 NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21 and 21. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuCana plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 66.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 38.9% respectively. 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while NuCana plc has 2.28% stronger performance.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.