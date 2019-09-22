Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 232.15 N/A -1.27 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S’s consensus price target is $400, while its potential upside is 655.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.65%. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.