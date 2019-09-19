Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

We are comparing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 242.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 56.37 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18 and 18 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Moderna Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 120.39% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 42.4%. Insiders held 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 26.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Moderna Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

