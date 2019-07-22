Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 243.74 N/A -1.14 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 12.82 N/A 2.58 25.76

Table 1 demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21 while its Current Ratio is 21. Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.35% and an $40 average price target. Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $68.33, while its potential downside is -0.63%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.