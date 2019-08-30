Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 230.16 N/A -1.27 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.35 N/A 3.71 20.20

Demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 while its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 147.99% upside potential and an average price target of $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 91% respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.65%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.