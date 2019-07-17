Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 255.74 N/A -1.14 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21 and 21. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 60.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.