Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 213.07 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21 while its Quick Ratio is 21. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 39.2 Current Ratio and a 39.2 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 92.59% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 35.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 16.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.