Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:)

We are comparing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 232.15 N/A -1.27 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.65%. Competitively, Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has 40.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.