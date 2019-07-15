Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 247.02 N/A -1.14 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 27.07 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Liquidity

21 and 21 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.11% and an $40 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 44.6% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.