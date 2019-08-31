Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 228.27 N/A -1.27 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 while its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 152.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.