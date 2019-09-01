Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Touches $15.86 Low on Sep, 1; Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Rio Tinto PLC has GBX 5670 highest and GBX 3100 lowest target. GBX 4916.38’s average target is 18.48% above currents GBX 4149.5 stock price. Rio Tinto PLC had 50 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 4. HSBC maintained Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 5 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) on Friday, June 7 to “Underweight” rating. BNP Paribas downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 4700 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. See Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4500.00 New Target: GBX 5100.00 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4700.00 New Target: GBX 4500.00 Unchanged

02/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5200.00 Maintain

The stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) reached all time low today, Sep, 1 and still has $15.23 target or 4.00% below today’s $15.86 share price. This indicates more downside for the $387.14 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $15.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $15.49M less. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 35,118 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

The stock increased 2.63% or GBX 106.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4149.5. About 3.53M shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing; 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 28/03/2018 – Expansion of coking coal operations to offset government cap impact; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto completes coal exit with Kestrel mine sale; 10/05/2018 – Vincent Christ of Rio Tinto Named CEO of Elysis Ventur; 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO IN JV W/ SIPA FOR KITGUM PADER BASE METALS PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 13/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO FREE TRADE

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Rio Tinto Group’s (LON:RIO) Share Price Deserve to Gain 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Rio Tinto to kick off pre-striping at massive Koodaideri iron ore mine – MINING.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Markets Rout as China Hints at Currency War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About Rio Tinto Group’s (LON:RIO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of 68.21 billion GBP. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 5.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

More notable recent Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crinetics Pharma files for $300M mixed shelf – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.