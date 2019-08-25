Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Reaches $16.90 Low on Aug, 25; Tekla Capital Management Has Cut Baxter International (BAX) Holding By $1.91 Million

The stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $15.38 target or 9.00% below today’s $16.90 share price. This indicates more downside for the $408.98 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $15.38 PT is reached, the company will be worth $36.81M less. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 20,118 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Baxter International Inc. (BAX) stake by 14.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 23,565 shares as Baxter International Inc. (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 137,668 shares with $11.19 million value, down from 161,233 last quarter. Baxter International Inc. now has $43.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.74 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.31 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Viking Therapeutics Inc. stake by 57,008 shares to 114,016 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) stake by 45,927 shares and now owns 59,275 shares. Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc invested 0.32% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Jarislowsky Fraser invested 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 1.74M shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Element Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 9,705 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 60 shares. Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs Lc holds 1% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 117,599 shares. 6,084 are held by West Oak Cap Ltd Liability. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.18% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 149,000 shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 17,312 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 35,155 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 150,995 shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 1.11M shares or 1.68% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 2.08% above currents $85.03 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $75 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $83 target. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company has market cap of $408.98 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

