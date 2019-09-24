Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Reaches $14.77 1 Year Low; The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraft Heinz has $3500 highest and $2500 lowest target. $31’s average target is 11.87% above currents $27.71 stock price. Kraft Heinz had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9. Piper Jaffray upgraded The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on Friday, May 31 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3300 target in Monday, August 12 report. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) earned “Underweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, April 24. Guggenheim downgraded The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on Friday, August 9 to “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target. See The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $32.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

The stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.88 target or 6.00% below today’s $14.77 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $357.43 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $13.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.45 million less. The stock decreased 7.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 6,723 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.81 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, PÂ’Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 2.42 million shares traded. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 46.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KHC News: 14/05/2018 – Harvard Business School Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator Brings Together Five Leading Cancer Organizations to Engage Patien; 04/05/2018 – Buffett announced in February plans to leave Kraft’s board; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey Superior Court Denies Interest Addback Exception in Kraft Foods Global Inc; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 02/05/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ: RESULTS SHOULD IMPROVE IN 2ND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Kraft Heinz’s 4 Segments are U.S., Canada, EMEA and ‘Rest of World’; 16/05/2018 – This gaming league wants to be the next NFL. It’s called @overwatchleague and it has some big-name backers, from Robert Kraft to Jennifer Lopez; 18/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ TO WORK W/MOMOFUKU TO SELL SSAM SAUCE NATIONALLY; 16/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”

