Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) EPS Estimated At $-0.44; Oracle Investment Management Cut Its Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Stake

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.97 EPS change or 81.74% from last quarter’s $-2.41 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 18.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 46,905 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) stake by 66.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 206,400 shares with $377,000 value, down from 613,500 last quarter. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) now has $997.09M valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 208,761 shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX)

More notable recent Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXDX, GEO, TPX – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.: The Snowball Effect Is Just Beginning – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMCX, TWLO, AXDX – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,487 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 0.13% stake. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 40,478 shares. Oz Mgmt Lp has 60,000 shares. 857,069 are held by Fmr Ltd. Stifel Financial has 0.04% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Chartist Incorporated Ca has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 64,765 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 39,913 shares or 0% of the stock. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 4.16% or 348,805 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 151,258 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 30,864 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,995 shares. Griffin Asset reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company has market cap of $453.27 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.