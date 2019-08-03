Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) EPS Estimated At $-0.44; Lazard Asset Management Upped By $33.64 Million Its Visa (V) Holding

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.97 EPS change or 81.74% from last quarter’s $-2.41 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 18.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.32% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 56,687 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 5.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc acquired 215,657 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 3.99 million shares with $623.48M value, up from 3.78M last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18700 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $162 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, March 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. Shares for $11.34M were sold by RICHEY ELLEN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Stephanie Okey to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentations at ENDO2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Gina Ford, RPh, MBA, as Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Commercial Planning – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company has market cap of $449.21 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.