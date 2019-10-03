Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparison side by side

Since Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 1 0.00 29.10M -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 45,670,225.39% -27% -20.8% Zafgen Inc. 3,744,691,802.86% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18. The Current Ratio of rival Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, which is potential 11.43% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 81.8%. 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.