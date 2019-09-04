Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 226.66 N/A -1.27 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 12.10 N/A 0.65 68.14

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 151.73% at a $40 consensus target price. Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 8.81% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 86.1% respectively. About 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.