Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 267.26 N/A -1.27 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.28 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, Trevena Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 113.56%. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 296.56%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 32.2% respectively. About 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trevena Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.