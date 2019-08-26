Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Contrasting side by side

Both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 243.50 N/A -1.27 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 134.33%. Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average target price and a 69.97% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 86.2%. About 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.