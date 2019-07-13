Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparing side by side

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 242.63 N/A -1.14 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.37 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21 while its Current Ratio is 21. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 66.11% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $40. Competitively Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 177.78%. Based on the data shown earlier, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 98.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.