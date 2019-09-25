Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Comparison side by side

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 228.02 N/A -1.27 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.82 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18 and 18 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.65%. Competitively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.