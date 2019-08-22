Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 262.55 N/A -1.27 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18. The Current Ratio of rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 117.39% at a $40 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.65%. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.