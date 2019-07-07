Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparison side by side

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 254.92 N/A -1.14 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 102.99 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21. The Current Ratio of rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 60.97%. On the other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s potential upside is 160.19% and its average price target is $13.4. The data provided earlier shows that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. appears more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 52%. About 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.