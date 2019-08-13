Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 193.37 N/A -1.27 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 112.20% at a $40 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 694.98% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.