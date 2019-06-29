Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 256.46 N/A -1.14 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.55 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Liquidity

21 and 21 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 2.7 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 60.00%. Competitively the average target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, which is potential -4.45% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 80.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.